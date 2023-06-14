discoverIE Group plc (DSCV) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

discoverIE Group plc (LSE: DSCV) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p7.90 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p7.90 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/01/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/22/2023.

DSCV has a dividend yield of 1.18%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to discoverIE Group plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus on DSCV is a Moderate Buy.

discoverIE Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, manufactures and distributes customer specific electronic components and solutions. The company organizes its business operations into two divisions: Design and Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The design and manufacturing division manufactures custom electronic products. The custom supply division provides customized electronic, photonic and medical products. Geographically, it operates in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Rest of the world. It derives major revenue from the design and manufacturing division within Europe.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!