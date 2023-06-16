DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG (DEF) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG (XETRA: DEF) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.54 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/26/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/24/2023.

DEF has a dividend yield of 2.32%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on DEF is a Moderate Buy.

Deutsche Fachmarkt AG is a real estate company. It is engaged in investing in the small retail assets in small and medium cities, in northern and eastern Germany.

