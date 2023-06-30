DCC (DCCPY) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

DCC (Other OTC: DCCPY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.55 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $1.10 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/03/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/07/2023.

DCCPY has a dividend yield of 2.58%.

DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing, and support services company operating across four divisions: LPG, Retail and Oil, Technology and Healthcare. The company’s trading activities are principally in Europe with a growing presence in the United States and Asia.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!