Collins Foods Limited (CLLFF) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Collins Foods Limited (Other OTC: CLLFF) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of A$0.15 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of A$0.30 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/01/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/10/2023.

CLLFF has a dividend yield of 2.98%.

According to the 4 analysts who have given a rating to Collins Foods Limited in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on CLLFF is a Moderate Buy.

Collins Foods Ltd. engages in the operation of restaurants and food service retail outlets. It operates through the following business segments: KFC Restaurants Australia & Europe, Sizzler Restaurants and Shared Services. The KFC Restaurants Australia & Europe segment competes in the quick service restaurant market. The Sizzler Restaurants segment competes in the full service restaurant market. The Shared Services segment performs administrative and management functions for the group’s KFC and Sizzler Restaurants. The company was founded on June 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Australia.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!