Clairvest (CVG) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Clairvest (TSX: CVG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of C$0.81 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/27/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/04/2023.

CVG has a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders. It invests its own capital into entrepreneurial corporations.

