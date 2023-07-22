China Yuchai International (CYD) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/07/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/28/2023.

CYD has a dividend yield of 3.65%.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management, financial planning, internal audit services, internal control testing, international financial reporting standard (IFRS) training, business enhancement consulting, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market. The HLGE segment includes hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC, and Malaysia. The company was founded on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore.

