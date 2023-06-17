Castings (CGS) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Castings (LSE: CGS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p13.51 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/18/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/20/2023.

CGS has a dividend yield of 3.93%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Castings in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on CGS is a Moderate Buy.

Castings PLC is an iron casting and machining group based in the UK. The company’s operating segment includes Foundry operations and Machining operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Foundry operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Rest of Europe and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, North and South America, and Other Countries. It serves Commercial vehicles, Automotive, and Other sectors.

