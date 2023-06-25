Canaccord Genuity (CCORF) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Canaccord Genuity (Other OTC: CCORF) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of C$0.09 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of C$0.34 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/22/2023.

CCORF has a dividend yield of 4.41%.

According to the 5 analysts who have given a rating to Canaccord Genuity in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on CCORF is a Strong Buy.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets; Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management; and Corporate and Other. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, advisory, research, and trading activities on behalf of corporate, institutional, and government clients as well as principal trading activities. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients in Canada, the US, and the UK and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment comprises brokerage services, interest, and foreign exchange revenue and expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

