Cake Box Holdings (CBOX) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Cake Box Holdings (LSE: CBOX) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p5.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/29/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/27/2023.

CBOX has a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Cake Box Holdings PLC is a retailer of fresh cream cakes. It offers a range of cakes that include cupcakes, photo cakes, number cakes, fruit cakes, mendhi cakes, round cakes, kid’s cakes, platter cakes, and wedding cakes. The company generates revenue from the sale of goods and services. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United Kingdom.

