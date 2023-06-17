Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (341) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (HKEX: 341) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of HK$0.28 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/25/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/12/2023.

341 has a dividend yield of 2.57%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 341 is a Moderate Buy.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!