Brickability Group PLC (BRCK) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Brickability Group PLC (LSE: BRCK) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.15 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/21/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/24/2023.

BRCK has a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Brickability Group PLC provides both external and internal solutions to private and commercial sector specifiers, contractors, developers, and builders. The group distributes and, in many cases, installs quality and strategically important building materials from the major UK and European manufacturing partners. The company has three business segments, Bricks and Building Materials, Roofing Products and Services, and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery.

