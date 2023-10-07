Breedon (BREE) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Breedon (LSE: BREE) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p4.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/10/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/12/2023.

BREE has a dividend yield of 3.08%.

According to the 4 analysts who have given a rating to Breedon in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on BREE is a Strong Buy.

Breedon Group PLC is a producer of construction materials. The products include aggregates such as polished stone value stones, sub-base materials and sands for the road construction industry, milled limestones for agricultural applications, asphalt, ready-mix concrete, concrete beams and blocks, and cement. The company also offers surfacing and contracting services, which lays asphalt and other bituminous bound materials. Breedon’s customers range from civil engineering businesses over local authorities and utilities companies to homes and smaller businesses. Breedon Aggregates generates its revenue in England and Scotland.

