Bellway (BWY) Unveils Dividend Details for Q1: Mark Your Calendar!

Bellway (LSE: BWY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p95.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 01/10/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/30/2023.

BWY has a dividend yield of 6.86%.

According to the 7 analysts who have given a rating to Bellway in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on BWY is a Moderate Buy.

Bellway PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds various types of housing, including single-family housing, apartments, and townhomes around the United Kingdom. It annually completes over 3,000 homes, a majority of which are private residences, with an average selling price around EUR 250,000. Bellway operates over 20 regional offices around the U.K. and is also involved in land-buying activities to support its future construction efforts. Bellway owns over 20,000 plots of land across its operating regions.

