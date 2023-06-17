Befesa S.A. (BFSA) Declares Q2 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Befesa S.A. (XETRA: BFSA) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.25 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 06/20/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/16/2023.

BFSA has a dividend yield of 3.53%.

According to the 5 analysts who have given a rating to Befesa S.A. in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on BFSA is a Moderate Buy.

Befesa SA provides innovative sustainable services for the recycling of hazardous residues from the Steel and Aluminium industry. It operates in two business segments: the steel dust recycling services and aluminum salt slags recycling services. In the Steel Dust Recycling segment, the company collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel. The Aluminum Salt Slags recycling services are divided into salt sags and secondary aluminum segments. Its secondary aluminum operations include the collection and recycling of aluminum scrap and other aluminum residues. The geographical segments are Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and others.

