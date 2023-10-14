Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Bank of Queensland Limited (Other OTC: BKQNF) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of A$0.21 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/16/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/26/2023.

BKQNF has a dividend yield of 8.66%.

According to the 10 analysts who have given a rating to Bank of Queensland Limited in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on BKQNF is a Moderate Sell.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels. The BOQ Business segment comprises of tailored business banking solutions including commercial lending, equipment finance and leasing, cash flow finance, foreign exchange, interest rate hedging, transaction banking, and deposit solutions for commercial customers. The Other segment refers to the treasury, insurance, and group head office. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Newstead, Australia.

