Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (BCG) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (LSE: BCG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.47 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/13/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/07/2023.

BCG has a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC is an online classifieds group in the Baltics which owns and operates various vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Its online classifieds portfolio comprises vertical online classifieds portals, including vertical portals for automotive, real estate, and jobs and services, and a few generalist portals, offering a wide range of products. lt generates revenue from fees for service packages based on the number of job ad postings; fees for short-term services including job ad promotion, job ads, and access to the resume database, and fees for optional services for jobseekers.

