B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (BPM) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LSE: BPM) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.39 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/31/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/29/2023.

BPM has a dividend yield of 1.12%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital/private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North america and internationally.

