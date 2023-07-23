ASML Holding NV (0QB8) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

ASML Holding NV (LSE: 0QB8) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.45 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/10/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/01/2023.

0QB8 has a dividend yield of 0.93%.

According to the 12 analysts who have given a rating to ASML Holding NV in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0QB8 is a Strong Buy.

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers will require next-generation EUV lithography tools that have been in development by ASML to continue past the 10-nanometer process node.

