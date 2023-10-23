ASML Holding (ASML) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has declared, under its dividend policy, a thrice yearly cash dividend in the amount of $1.30 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $3.91 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/10/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/01/2023.

ASML has a dividend yield of 0.92%.

According to the 5 analysts who have given a rating to ASML Holding in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on ASML is a Strong Buy.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!