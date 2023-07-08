Aquila Services (AQSG) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Aquila Services (LSE: AQSG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/02/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

AQSG has a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Aquila Services Group PLC is a holding company. The company is engaged in the provision of consultancy services. Its operating segment includes Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management. Consultancy segment provides a range of services to support the business needs of a diverse range of organizations across the housing sector. The company generates maximum revenue from the Consultancy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in the Republic of Ireland and Rest of World.

