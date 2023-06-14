APPLUS SERVICES (0QTZ) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

APPLUS SERVICES (LSE: 0QTZ) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.13 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.13 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/06/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/04/2023.

0QTZ has a dividend yield of 1.36%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to APPLUS SERVICES in the past three months, the analyst consensus on 0QTZ is a Moderate Buy.

Applus Services SA is a Spain-based company that provides testing, inspection and certification services. The company operates through four divisions. The energy and industry division, which accounts for the majority of revenue, is primarily engaged in industrial and environmental inspection, technical assistance, technical staffing, and others. The automotive division conducts statutory vehicle inspection services for safety and emissions. The IDIADA division provides vehicle proving ground, engineering, design and other services. The laboratories division conducts product testing and certification services for laboratories. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific are the three biggest markets for the company.

