Amati AIM (AMAT) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Amati AIM (LSE: AMAT) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/24/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/19/2023.

AMAT has a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Amati AIM VCT PLC is an investment management company. The principal activity of the company is to invest in a portfolio of companies whose shares are primarily traded on AIM. The investment objective of the company is to generate tax free capital gains and income on investors’ funds through investment primarily in AIM-traded companies. Its portfolio comprises of companies belonging to various sectors such as oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, financials, technology, telecoms, and cash.

