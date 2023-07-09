ALSTOM UNSP (ALSMY) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

ALSTOM UNSP (Other OTC: ALSMY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/22/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/17/2023.

ALSMY has a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

