Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (LSE: AFM) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p10.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/19/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/07/2023.

AFM has a dividend yield of 2.84%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given a rating to Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on AFM is a Moderate Buy.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC provides consulting and related services to clients in the asset and wealth management industries. The company offers a range of services that include consulting, benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, project implementation, data management, product development, digital and marketing, client service and reporting, compliance, and financial contracting services. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the UK and has a presence in the US and Europe and Asia.

