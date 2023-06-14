Allerthal-Werke AG (ATW) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Allerthal-Werke AG (Berlin: ATW) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.50 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.50 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/26/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/24/2023.

ATW has a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Allerthal-Werke AG is an investment holding company with business operations primarily located in Germany. The company will typically invest in common stock share classes and second-line stocks.

