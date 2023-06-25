Albion Venture Capital (AAVC) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Albion Venture Capital (LSE: AAVC) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.27 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/31/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

AAVC has a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a UK-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. Its investment objectives are to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies while maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses. The firm invests in various sectors, including healthcare, renewable energy, education, Business services, Growth and technology, Cash and cash equivalents, and Hotels. Its investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock. Loan stock represents the majority of the finance provided and is secured on the assets of the portfolio company.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!