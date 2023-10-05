AG Barr (BAG) Unveils Dividend Details for Q4: Mark Your Calendar!

AG Barr (LSE: BAG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.65 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/27/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/05/2023.

BAG has a dividend yield of 2.65%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given a rating to AG Barr in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on BAG is a Moderate Buy.

Barr (A G) PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom. It distributes its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company’s brands include Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Strathmore, and Funkin. It also has partnerships to distribute the Rockstar and Snapple brands in the United Kingdom. Carbonated beverages account for roughly three fourths of the company’s sales. The remainder is composed of still drinks, water, and other beverages. A large majority of the company’s total revenue is from sales in the United Kingdom.

