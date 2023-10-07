Adacel Technologies Limited (AELTF) Reveals Q4 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Adacel Technologies Limited (Other OTC: AELTF) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of A$0.01 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/21/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/09/2023.

AELTF has a dividend yield of 7.05%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Adacel Technologies Limited in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on AELTF is a Moderate Buy.

Adacel Technologies Ltd develops and sells simulation and control systems. The company’s operating segment includes Systems and Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. The Services segment includes software maintenance and all aspects of system support, field services, and on-site technical services. Its Systems segment includes operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the USA and Australia. Some of its products include ATC Simulation; Speech Recognition; Voice Activated Cockpit; Homeland Security and others.

