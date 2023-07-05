Acerinox SA (ANIOY) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Acerinox SA (Other OTC: ANIOY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.12 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/01/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

ANIOY has a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!