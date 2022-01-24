Diversey Holdings Acquires Shorrock Trichem

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Diversey Holdings Acquires Shorrock Trichem

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) has completed the acquisition of Shorrock Trichem, marking the 5th acquisition made by the company in the last 13 months. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Based in the U.S., Diversey Holdings, Ltd. is a leading provider of cleaning and hygiene products in the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management sectors.

Benefits of the Deal

Based in Northwest England, Shorrock is a family-owned business that distributes hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. It reports annual revenues of over $30 million.

The addition of Shorrock Trichem will strengthen Diversey’s leading market position in the UK and bolster its portfolio of products and services, including innovative sustainability solutions. Further, Shorrock’s strong employees and distribution infrastructure will enable Diversey to improve its sales and service capabilities, leading to better customer service.

The acquisition aligns with Diversey’s strategy to acquire lucrative businesses at accretive purchase multiples, which also boosts its scale, infrastructure, product, and strategic capabilities. Furthermore, it will strengthen the geographical footprint in key markets, thereby maximizing financial returns.

Management Weighs In

Diversey CEO, Phil Wieland, “This acquisition strengthens our position in the UK, one of our key geographies. The combination of our businesses will allow us to offer a broader range of products, solutions, and services to both our distributors and direct customers.”

Diversey’s Head of UK & Ireland, Shane Mahoney, said, “Shorrock Trichem has a great team of experienced people, shares our approach to excellent customer service, and has outstanding products which complement our own portfolio in areas such as warewashing and laundry equipment sales. We expect to be able to reach new markets and strengthen our combined capabilities for both new and existing customers.”

Wall Street’s Take

On January 21, Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik decreased the price target on Diversey to $13 (20.7% upside potential) from $16 and reiterated a Hold rating on the shares.

Patnaik expects Diversey to witness the same pressures from higher short-term costs as its peers.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Diversey Holdings price target of $18.13 implies 80.58% upside potential to current levels.

Investors Weigh In

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Diversey, with 13.6% of investors increasing their exposure to DSEY stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Peloton Shares Plunge 24%?
Intel to Invest $20B in Mega Chip Factories in Ohio
Targa Resources Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 250%