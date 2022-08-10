tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsDIS NewsDisney Earnings: What Caused the Stock to Rally 7%?
Market News

Disney Earnings: What Caused the Stock to Rally 7%?

Story Highlights

Disney is rallying in the post-market session as its earnings surpassed investors’ expectations. With this earnings beat, analysts will likely raise their price targets, giving investors even more of a reason to consider DIS stock.

After market close today, Disney (DIS) reported its Fiscal Q3 earnings results along with its results for the past nine months. The company beat both earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter, and it also beat Disney+ subscriber growth expectations. Shares are up almost 7% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key highlights:

  • Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.09, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 and growing 36.3% compared to Q1. Nine-month adjusted EPS grew to $3.22 from $1.91 in the same period last year.
  • Revenue of $21.5 billion beat expectations by $490 million; it grew over 26% year-over-year. Nine-month revenue grew 28%.
  • Disney will raise its Disney+ prices by 38% to $10.99/month starting in December. An ad-supported version will be released at the current non-ad pricing ($7.99/month).
  • 14 million Disney+ subscribers were added in Fiscal Q3, beating estimates by 5.1 million, bringing total subscribers across all of Disney’s platforms to 221 million.
  • Domestic paid subscribers to Disney+ brought in $6.27 per month on average, down from $6.62 due to more subscribers opting for multi-product offerings. This was somewhat offset by an increase in retail pricing.

Overall, the earnings results look promising for Disney, as it handily beat analyst estimates. Also, while domestic Disney+ monthly revenue per subscriber has come down, international Disney+ monthly revenue per subscriber increased to $6.31 from $5.52 last year.

Is Disney Stock Expected to Rise?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts sure do think that Disney stock can rise. DIS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Disney price target of $135 implies 20.1% upside potential. 

Top Retail Investors are Very Bullish on Disney Stock

TipRanks currently tracks 552,359 investor portfolios that use the Smart Portfolio tool. The top investors, which amount to 110,471 portfolios, appear highly bullish on DIS stock.

In the past 30 days, the number of top-performing TipRanks portfolios holding DIS stock increased by 14.3%, leading to 7.1% of portfolios holding the stock. In the past seven days, this number increased by 0.5%. Disney has very positive investor sentiment, above the sector average, as shown in the image below:

Conclusion: Is DIS Stock a Good Buy?

Disney’s Q3 results beat estimates on every front, causing the stock to rally about 7% in after-hours trading. Its Disney+ segment is performing much better than Netflix (NFLX) in terms of subscriber growth, which has been shedding subscribers. Both analysts and retail investors on TipRanks believe that the stock should be bought.

DIS stock is now about 33% off its lows of around $90 per share. Whether it maintains this momentum remains to be seen. However, if the company keeps beating earnings results in the future (it has done so in eight of the past nine quarters), then the bounce may be sustainable.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

Market NewsDisney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
2d ago
DIS
Disney+ Could Top Netflix in Streaming Wars
DIS
Gerber’s Tweets Shower Praise on Disney
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Market NewsDisney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
2d ago
DIS
Stock Analysis & IdeasDisney+ Could Top Netflix in Streaming Wars
16d ago
DIS
Market NewsGerber’s Tweets Shower Praise on Disney
17d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

ironSource Stock 10% Higher after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
IS
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
CRSP Stock Misses Earnings; Here’s Why Revenue Plunged
CRSP
Why RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock is Up 16%, Ahead of Earnings
RVLP
WIX Stock Crushes Earnings Estimates; Here’s How It was Accomplished
WIX
Devon Energy Announces $1.8B Buyout; How Will It Affect Earnings?
DVN
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Weak Projections Upset Kaltura’s Investors
KLTR
Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%
WYNN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD
VIR
More Market News >