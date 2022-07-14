tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Disney Announces Participants for its Accelerator Program

Story Highlights

Disney has chosen a wide array of participants for its Accelerator Development program this year. The primary focus is on developing immersive products and experiences for the users.

Mass media giant Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently announced the six companies that will be a part of its 2022 Disney Accelerator business development program.

Shares of Disney were down by more than 1% to close at $92.55 in yesterday’s extended trade.

Who are the Participants in the Program?

The chosen participants for this year’s Accelerator program include Web3 players like Flickplay, Lockerverse, and Polygon. While Flickplay is a social app that helps users discover NFTs tied to real-world locations, Lockerverse’s platform assists content creators and brands to develop stories with immersive experiences. Meanwhile, Polygon is a blockchain network that allows developers and enterprises to build a scalable Web3 experience.

The other participants include Inworld, Obsess, and Red 6. While Inworld and Red 6 specialize in creating an involved experience for users with the help of AR and AI, Obsess is an experiential e-commerce platform that helps build brands’ 3D virtual stores on their websites and on metaverse platforms.

Disney’s Accelerator program is focused on building immersive and interactive experiences. The program for this year is focused on augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) characters.

Notably, the program will involve each participant getting guidance from Disney’s senior leadership team and a dedicated executive mentor. The program will commence this week and conclude with a Demo Day in the fall at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA.

Management’s Commentary

General Manager of Disney Accelerator, Bonnie Rosen said, “The Disney Accelerator is thrilled to be part of that legacy, and with our newest class of companies, we look forward to furthering our commitment to innovation and continuing to bring magical experiences to Disney audiences and guests for the next 100 years.”

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $144, which implies upside potential of 54.9% from current levels.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and seven Holds. The DIS average price target of $139.65 implies the stock has upside potential of 50.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 49.3% over the past year.

TipRanks Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Disney’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Disney website recorded a 41.62% monthly rise in global visits in June compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Disney website traffic increased by 18.71%, compared to the previous year.

Disney’s robust website traffic across all its websites is an indicator of the company’s strong online audience base, which is expected to be a critical component of its growth in the future. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Key Takeaways

Disney has onboarded some exciting names for its Accelerator program this year. With Web3, AI, AR, and metaverses expected to become a reality in the future, a giant like Disney is not planning to be left behind. To that end, the participants in the Accelerator program can help Disney develop products and experiences that will allow the company to further solidify its position as the leading global entertainment brand.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

