Dish Looks to Sell Wireless Plans through Amazon

Shares of connectivity company Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) are on the rise at the time of writing today on a Wall Street Journal report that the company is looking at selling its wireless plans to consumers through Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) website.

While the financial nitty-gritty of the deal remained under wraps, an official announcement could come as soon as next month.

Overall, the Street has a $12.80 consensus price target on Dish Network alongside a Hold consensus rating.

Shares of the company have tanked nearly 67% over the past year and short interest in the stock still remains elevated at about 20.4% at present.

Read full Disclosure