tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) are in the red at the market open today after reports indicate the SPAC failed to get an extension to complete its Truth Social deal.

Truth Social, for the unversed, is the social media company of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

DWAC was not able to muster sufficient investor backing for a one-year extension to complete the merger, according to Reuters.

The results of the shareholder vote are expected on Tuesday and Reuters adds that DWAC may look to postpone the vote in one last salvo to muster investor support.  In absence of further action, DWAC will be liquidated on Thursday. Shares are now down 30.6% over the past month.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DWAC

Truth Social Provides Update on Its Efforts to Enter the Google Play Store
Press ReleasesTruth Social Provides Update on Its Efforts to Enter the Google Play Store
7d ago
DWAC
Truth Social Joins Rumble’s Ad Platform as First Publisher
DWAC
TMTG CEO Devin Nunes issues statement on the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
DWAC
More DWAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DWAC

Press ReleasesTruth Social Provides Update on Its Efforts to Enter the Google Play Store
7d ago
DWAC
Press ReleasesTruth Social Joins Rumble’s Ad Platform as First Publisher
14d ago
DWAC
Press ReleasesTMTG CEO Devin Nunes issues statement on the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
1M ago
DWAC
More DWAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >