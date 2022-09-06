Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) are in the red at the market open today after reports indicate the SPAC failed to get an extension to complete its Truth Social deal.

Truth Social, for the unversed, is the social media company of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

DWAC was not able to muster sufficient investor backing for a one-year extension to complete the merger, according to Reuters.

The results of the shareholder vote are expected on Tuesday and Reuters adds that DWAC may look to postpone the vote in one last salvo to muster investor support. In absence of further action, DWAC will be liquidated on Thursday. Shares are now down 30.6% over the past month.

