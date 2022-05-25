Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%

Story Highlights

The global shipping company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results topping both earnings and revenues expectations. What’s more, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.25 per share.

In this article:

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) gained 5.8% on May 24 to close near its 52-week highs at $6.36 after the global shipping company reported upbeat first-quarter results.

Adding to investors’ excitement, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 25%, to $0.25 per share.

Q1 Beat

Notably, adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share beat analysts’ expectations of $0.28 per share. Moreover, it was much superior to the reported loss of $0.03 per share for the prior-year period.

Similarly, revenues jumped an impressive 60% year-over-year to $65.93 billion and exceeded consensus estimates of $64.14 billion. The increase in revenues reflects a surge in average time charter rates, offsetting decreased ownership days.

25% Dividend Hike

Concurrent with earnings, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17 to shareholders on record as of June 6.

Wall Street’s Take

DSX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average Diana Shipping stock forecast of $7.33 implies 21.16% upside potential to current levels. 

TipRanks’ Smart Score

DSX scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of Diana Shipping have jumped 62.2% over the past year, massively beating the underlying benchmark indexes.

An upbeat quarterly result, in the midst of difficult macro conditions where the big stalwarts on the global stock exchanges are reporting unexpected misses, is truly commendable.

Furthermore, the company’s move to increase its quarterly dividend by 25% exudes its confidence in its underlying robust fundamentals.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Booz Allen Hamilton Posts Q4 Beat & Issues Muted Guidance
AstraZeneca Wins EU Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster
Why Does Apple Want to Shift Its Base From China to India & Vietnam?

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Starbucks Divests Juice Unit to Focus on Core Business; Exits Russia
SBUX
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE

Latest News Feed

Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Starbucks Divests Juice Unit to Focus on Core Business; Exits Russia
SBUX
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE