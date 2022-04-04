Dexcom’s New Launch Aimed at Transforming Diabetes Management

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Dexcom’s New Launch Aimed at Transforming Diabetes Management

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems manufacturer DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently revealed that it will be launching its CGM system, Dexcom ONE, in the United Kingdom next month. The launch is aimed at making the process of monitoring diabetes easy and accessible for patients. Dexcom ONE is currently in review to be added to drug tariffs across the country.

Following the news, shares of the company jumped almost 4% to close at $531.57 on Friday.

Strategic Impact

With more than 4.9 million people suffering from diabetes in the UK, the impending launch of Dexcom ONE comes at an opportune moment. It is a wearable sensor and transmitter that continuously monitors glucose levels and sends real-time values wirelessly to a compatible smart device with the help of the Dexcom ONE mobile app, eliminating the need for painful fingerpricks.

The user-friendly app has a range of customizable alerts to help users avoid potentially dangerous high or low glucose events.

Management Commentary

The Vice-President of Dexcom in UK & Ireland, Benelux, France and Spain, Karen Baxter, said, “The diabetes community represents a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals. It’s always been our priority to provide them with innovative and impactful technology. The upcoming launch of Dexcom ONE represents a significant step forward in diabetes management and inclusion on the drug tariff would ensure that more people benefit from this life changing technology.”

Stock Rating

On March 14, Piper Sandler analyst Matthew O’Brien reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $725, which implies upside potential of 36.4% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and one Hold. DXCM’s average price target of $563.46 implies upside potential of 6% from current levels. Shares have gained 44.4% over the past year.

Negative Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on DXCM, as 2.9% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks decreased their exposure to DXCM stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Intel Agrees to Acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions
Nokia Takes Romania to Task Over 5G Ban
Duck Creek Technologies Tank 12.3% on Dim Outlook