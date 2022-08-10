tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsKLTR NewsDespite Upbeat Q2 Results, Weak Projections Upset Kaltura’s Investors
Market News

Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Weak Projections Upset Kaltura’s Investors

Story Highlights

Kaltura’s lower revenue projections for 2022 seem to have disappointed investors, leading to a 10.5% decline in its share price on Tuesday.

Even after delivering better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2022, Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) seems to have disappointed investors with weak projections for the third quarter and 2022. Shares of this $303.9-million software company fell 10.5% to close at $2.38 on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Kaltura reported narrower losses and a sales surprise of 0.5% in the second quarter. The company, which has expertise in providing video products and video industry solutions, went public through an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in July 2021.

Kaltura’s Q2 Results in Detail

Kaltura reported an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share in the second quarter, an improvement over the consensus loss estimate of $0.10 per share. The company had reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $41.98 million in the second quarter, above the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased 0.9%, driven by a 4.1% rise in subscription revenue, partially offset by a 22% decline in professional services revenue.

On a segmental basis, revenues inched up 0.5% year-over-year for the Enterprise, Education, and Technology segment, and those for the Media and Telecom segment advanced 1.8%.

Annualized recurring revenue grew 3.8% year-over-year in the second quarter, while remaining performance obligations increased 10.5%.

The cost of revenue in the quarter decreased 2.1% year-over-year, while adjusted gross profit advanced 3.2%. Also, the adjusted gross margin grew 200 basis points (bps) to 64% in the second quarter.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 31.2% year-over-year. Marginal increase in revenues and higher operating expenses led to an adjusted operating loss of $9.1 million in the second quarter. The adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter was ($8.5) million versus $1 million in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, Kaltura had cash and cash equivalents of $55.7 million, down 61.3% from 2021-end. The cash balance included the impact of $42.1 million of net cash outflow for operating activities and $1.5 million in debt repayments. Long-term loans were $32.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

CEO’s Take

The company’s Co-founder, the Chairman, and CEO, Ron Yekutiel, said, “Given the macroeconomic outlook we are implementing a cost-reduction and re-organization plan that includes, among other things, downsizing approximately 10% of our employee base. Our re-organization plan is heavily focused on realigning our operations to further increase efficiency and productivity. We believe this necessary action will accelerate our return to the profitable growth that we achieved in previous years.”

Kaltura’s Projections for Q3 and 2022

For the third quarter, Kaltura forecasts total revenues to be within the $40.8-$41.7 million range, reflecting a year-over-year decline from the year-ago tally of $43 million.

For 2022, the company anticipates total revenue of $168.4-$171.6 million, lower compared with the $171.3-$178.2 million stated earlier. The revised projection reflects year-over-year growth of 2%-4%.

Subscription revenue in the year is expected to be $152.1-$155.1 million, down from $159.5-$163.8 million provided earlier. The adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be ($32)-($27) million.

Analysts Are Cautiously Optimistic about Kaltura

On TipRanks, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. KLTR’s average price forecast is $4.50, suggesting 89.08% upside potential from the current level.

Following Q2 results, Ryan Koontz of Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Kaltura with a price target of $6 (152.1% upside potential).

Is Kaltura Stock a Good Buy?

After considering management’s efforts to re-organize its operations and control costs, Kaltura stock could look attractive to long-term investors. In the near term, the company’s performance is expected to be clouded by lower revenues, higher expenses, and operating losses.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KLTR

Press ReleasesKaltura Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
1d ago
KLTR
Kaltura Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal From Panopto
KLTR
Israeli Unicorns: A Flop In The Making
HIPO
KLTR
More KLTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KLTR

Press ReleasesKaltura Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
1d ago
KLTR
Press ReleasesKaltura Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal From Panopto
12d ago
KLTR
Stock Analysis & IdeasIsraeli Unicorns: A Flop In The Making
3M ago
HIPO
KLTR
More KLTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%
WYNN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD
VIR
Why Did Elon Musk Sell Tesla Stock Worth $7B?
TSLA
TWTR
Walter Bloomberg Tweets About FDA Warning to Amazon
AMZN
Roblox Stock Tanks 17.4% on Weak Q2 Results, Decline in Bookings
RBLX
Jim Cramer Advises BBBY on Twitter
BBBY
Greenlane Renewables’ Q2 Loss Widens Despite Record Revenues
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Abrdn reports losses as uncertain market conditions lower revenue
More Market News >