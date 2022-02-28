Dentsply Sirona Shares Rise 4.3% on Google Collaboration & Primeprint Launch

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares gained 4.3% on February 25, after the global manufacturer of dental products and technologies unveiled plans to bolster its leadership in digital dentistry, with new devices and AI-supported solutions and services.

The company plans to collaborate with Google Cloud and also launch Primeprint, a medical-grade 3D printing solution. The company will share further details at a virtual global event scheduled to take place on March 4.

Details of Collaboration with Google Cloud

Dentsply Sirona’s collaboration with Google Cloud will offer dentists an innovative platform to unlock the full benefits of digital dentistry.

The new digital dentistry solutions will include excellent digital products and solutions, easy access to data and seamless sharing of data with labs, high-quality 3D visualization of dental imagery, as well as strict data protection and security standards.

About Primeprint

Dentsply Sirona will launch Primeprint, an automated medical-grade 3D printing system for dental practices and dental labs.

Primeprint is an easy to use smart hardware and software solution that is optimized for dental applications and is fully automated.

CEO Comments

Dentsply Sirona CEO, Don Casey, commented, “Together with Google Cloud, we will make it easier for dentists to evolve their digital practice or make the first move into digital dentistry. Additionally, with Primeprint, we are building upon our integrated end-to-end workflow offerings for dental practices and labs.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 3 unanimous Buys. The average Dentsply Sirona price target of $67.67 implies 15.3% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

XRAY scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

