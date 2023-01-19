Defense Stocks See Mixed Results despite Additional War Aid

Defense stocks are seeing mixed results today despite news that the U.S. will be sending another $2.5 billion to Ukraine. This will allow the defending nation to receive combat and armored vehicles for the first time during this war in Ukraine.

Interestingly, shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are down the most despite being the manufacturer of the Stryker combat vehicles. Indeed, Ukraine is expected to receive almost 100 of these.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have consensus price targets of $265.27, $492.71, $529.46, $108, and $288.50 on LHX, LMT, NOC, RTX, and GD stocks, respectively. This implies upside potential of over 36%, 11%, 18, 13 and 23%, as indicated by the graphic above.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclaimer