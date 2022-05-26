Deere Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy 8% Dividend Hike

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DE
All News
Market News

Deere Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy 8% Dividend Hike

Story Highlights

Deere’s latest dividend hike has made investors happy. The company’s strategy to constantly reward its shareholders is expected to attract more investors.

In this article:
In this article:
DE

Agricultural equipment manufacturer The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, an increase of about 8% from the previous dividend of $1.05 per share.

The dividend will be paid on August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

Following the news, shares of the company rose more than 2% to close at $344 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

The company’s annual dividend of $4.52 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.3% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

The company has been raising its quarterly dividend consistently over the past three years, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Management’s Take

The CEO of Deere, John C. May, said, “The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere’s recent strong performance and the success of our Smart Industrial strategy. It also shows our confidence in the company’s future direction.”

Stock Ratings

Recently, Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $450, which implies upside potential of 31.2% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and four Holds. DE’s average price target of $426.36 implies that the stock has upside potential of 24.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 4.1% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Positive stance on DE. Further, 3% of top portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to DE stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

In these volatile times, Deere’s regular dividend payouts and hikes are expected to attract investors looking for a certainty of income.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
In this article:
DE

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI