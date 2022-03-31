DataDog to Help Azure Users Accelerate Cloud Adoption

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

DataDog to Help Azure Users Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Monitoring and security platform for cloud applications Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently revealed that it has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) for the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.

Following the news, shares of the company rose 1.5% to close at $151.90 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

With this partnership, Azure customers can make use of Datadog’s monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud safely.

Datadog already has a presence in the Azure portal and provides a range of services including legacy systems monitoring, UX monitoring and stack layer visibility.

Management Commentary

The Senior Vice-President of Product and Community at Datadog, Ilan Rabinovitch, said, “Datadog integrates with the full suite of Azure services and provides the critical monitoring and security capabilities that organizations need in order to successfully migrate to the cloud quickly. As a Cloud Adoption Framework partner, Azure customers know they can rely on Datadog to deliver deep visibility into their cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments that will help them move faster.”

Stock Rating

Recently, Truist Financial analyst Joel Fishbein reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $225 to $200, which implies upside potential of 33.6% from current levels.

According to the analyst, the adoption of cloud migration across enterprises is likely to be beneficial for the company in the future. However, a rising interest rate scenario hurts the valuation prospects of the company in the near term.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds and one Sell. Datadog’s average price target of $205.78 implies that the stock has upside potential of 37.5% from current levels. Shares have gained 79.6% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Datadog’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Datadog website recorded a 7.76% monthly rise in global visits in February, compared to the same period last year. However, the footfall on its website has declined 26.65% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
UPS Sticks with Google for Cloud Resources
Citi’s India Divestment Plan Takes Shape
HubSpot Announces Partnership to Help Startups Raise Funds