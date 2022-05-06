tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Datadog Tanks 6% Despite Q1 Beat & Strong Outlook

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) delivered a blowout first-quarter results, significantly topping earnings and revenue estimates. Further, the company also raised its FY2022 guidance well above analyst expectations.

Despite the Q1 beat and raised guidance, shares of the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications lost 6% on May 5 to close at $111.87.

Q1 Beat

Quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share significantly exceeded analysts’ estimates of $0.11 per share and quadrupled year-over-year from $0.06 per share reported for the prior-year period.

Similarly, revenue climbed a whopping 83% to $363 million compared to the prior-year period and outpaced the Street’s estimate of $337.77 million.

The outstanding revenue growth is attributed to the robust growth of larger customers, with $100k+ annual recurring revenue (ARR) customers coming in at about 2,250, significantly higher than 1,406 a year ago.

Raised FY2022 Outlook

Based on robust Q1 results, management raised the financial guidance for FY2022 ahead of consensus estimates.

The company forecasts FY2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $0.70 to $0.77 per share, higher than the consensus estimate that is pegged at $0.52 per share and the prior guidance range of $0.45 to $0.51 per share.

Further, revenues are forecast to be in the range of $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion, superior to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion and the previously guided range of 1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

For the fiscal second quarter, adjusted earnings are likely to range between $0.13 and $0.15 per share while revenues are projected to be in the range of $376 million to $380 million.

CEO Comments

Datadog CEO, Olivier Pomel, commented, “By using our unified, cloud-native, end-to-end observability and security platform, our customers can understand, manage, and drive value from their exponentially growing and ephemeral cloud environments.”

Wall Street’s Take

Despite strong Q1 results, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz decreased the price target on Datadog to $175 (56.4% upside potential) from $225 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Though Moskowitz lowered the price target due to the recent contraction in comp multiple, he stated, “While DDOG has a vast greenfield opportunity, we also continue to believe recent company momentum will presage greater customer consolidation activity on DDOG’s platform.”

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and 1 Sell. At the time of writing, the average Datadog price target of $184.22 implies 64.67% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

Digital transformation is the need of the hour globally as companies across industries increasingly rely on software and cloud services to drive revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.

Yet another robust quarterly beat with solid revenue growth of 83% drove an increased outlook. Both reaffirm to investors of Datadog’s growth trajectory for years to come driven by most compelling trends in software.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Block Stock Soars Despite Q1 Miss
Despite Beating Q1 Expectations, Cloudflare Crashes 10%
FuboTV Stock Drops 10% Despite 100% Revenue Growth  