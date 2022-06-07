tiprankstipranks
Market News

Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip

Daniel Ives, Managing Director and technology-focused Senior Research Analyst at Wedbush, Daniel Ives, tweeted in favor of technology giant Apple’s (AAPL) latest launch of the new semiconductor chip, M2, which will be used to power its two most popular laptops—the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple’s much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off yesterday with much enthusiasm. The analyst is pretty impressed, especially with the new chip. Ives quoted, “Apple is beating Intel and the semi world at its own game with the M2 chip.”

Apple’s CarPlay iOS16 exhibit and partnerships with various automakers also left many awestruck. Meanwhile, several other called it monopolistic and compared it to the electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (TSLA) monopoly in EV space.

However, a few even think that calling Apple’s chip as a threat to chip making giant Intel (INTC) and the overall semiconductor market, in general, is going a bit overboard. All in all, a good show put up by the world’s favorite iPhone maker.

