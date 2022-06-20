tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DIS
All News
Market News

Dana Walden Takes Charge of Disney’s Entertainment Unit

Story Highlights

Dana Walden is now leading Disney’s entertainment unit. Her actions are expected to contribute to the company’s streaming journey in the coming periods.

In this article:
In this article:
DIS

Industry veteran Dana Walden has taken charge of entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) entertainment unit and is expected to keep pace with the company’s digital transformation journey.

Earlier this month, Peter Rice was let go from the company as the Chairman of General Entertainment Content. The exit of Rice came as a surprise shortly after extending his contract by three years. Earlier this year, Disney’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Executive, Geoff Morrell, also resigned from his post.

Due to a challenging period for broader markets, the company has seen top leadership exits; the spill out of the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill on its Special tax district; and heated competition in the streaming arena. Disney shares are down almost 40% so far in 2022.

Dana Walden has been the deputy for the man whose shoes she is stepping into. The Wall Street Journal notd Disney CEO, Bob Chapek’s praise for Dana Walden who, “Has a well-earned reputation for championing creative talent and developing programming that truly captures the cultural zeitgeist.”

Walden, a former Fox executive, is known for being involved in hit shows including The Dropout, Modern Family, and How I Met Your Mother. She ascended from public relations to lead the television studio and network at Fox. At Disney, she will now look to keep the company’s focus on content and streaming services as over 300 shows will now come under her purview.

Analysts’ take

Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kraft has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while decreasing the price target to $130 from $191. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Disney alongside a price target of $147.35, implying a 56.22% potential upside.

Blogger Opinions

Further, blogger opinions and sentiment also remain Bullish about the stock despite the recent corporate exits and tussle. Notably, 88% of the bloggers covering Disney are Bullish about it, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Closing Note

CEO Bob Chapek has put his faith in Walden, whose stellar career puts her in good stead. Disney has been delivering a string of popular shows on Disney+ as well as Hulu, which just might be the prologue to better chapters in the months to come.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE
UnitedHealth Group to Boost Its UK Business Through This Buyout
UNH
Everything You Need to Know About Snapchat Plus
AAPL
SNAP
Are Michael Burry’s Twitter Predictions on Point?
NDX
SPX
Will Merck acquire Seagen?
MRK
In this article:
DIS

Latest News Feed

CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE
UnitedHealth Group to Boost Its UK Business Through This Buyout
UNH
Everything You Need to Know About Snapchat Plus
AAPL
SNAP
Are Michael Burry’s Twitter Predictions on Point?
NDX
SPX
Will Merck acquire Seagen?
MRK