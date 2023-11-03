tiprankstipranks
CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Surges as Wedbush Reiterates Confidence Following Q3 Beats 
Market News

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Surges as Wedbush Reiterates Confidence Following Q3 Beats 

Story Highlights

CyberArk shares traded higher on Friday as Wedbush analysts maintained their confidence in the company following its strong Q3 report.

Shares of identity security company CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) gained over 2% on Friday after investment firm Wedbush Securities reiterated their confidence in the stock and the company’s capabilities to weather a stormy environment. 

Indeed, Wedbush analysts led by Dan Ives said they are particularly confident in the company following its Q3 report, which they described as a “robust quarter.” According to Ives, CyberArk’s strong revenue was aided by sustained demand for its business despite murky macro while effectively managing its shift to subscription.

Earlier on Friday, CyberArk reported earnings of $0.42 and revenue of $191.2 million, both of which exceeded analysts’ expectations. Furthermore, management projected fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $206.5M – $211.5M, compared to a consensus estimate of $209.33M. 

Wedbush kept its Outperform rating on CyberArk and increased its price target to $200 from $185 in anticipation of stronger performance in the future.

What is CYBR’s Target Price?

With 11 Buys and two Hold ratings, CYBR commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average CYBR price target of $193.77 implies a 9.46% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, CYBR stock has gained 37.35% so far this year.

Disclosure

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Surges as Wedbush Reiterates Confidence Following Q3 Beats 
News On Demand

