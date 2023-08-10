CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Soars On Robust Q2 Showing

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Soars On Robust Q2 Showing
Market News

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Soars On Robust Q2 Showing

Story Highlights

CyberArk shares are up in double-digits today after robust demand and buoyant customer activity helped the company deliver a 23% jump in its Q2 top line.

Shares of identity security solutions provider CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) are soaring higher today after its second-quarter revenue rose 23.5% year-over-year to $175.8 million. Additionally, EPS at $0.03 landed well past estimates of a net loss per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

On the back of a healthy demand for its identity security platform, the company clocked a 77% jump in subscription ARR to $451 million. Further, the total ARR rose by 40% to $653 million. During the quarter, while subscription revenue jumped by 61% to $106.2 million, Maintenance and professional services revenue declined marginally to $64.6 million.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the company sees revenue landing between $181.5 million and $186.5 million alongside EPS in the range of $0.19 to $0.27. For full-year 2023, revenue is anticipated between $726 million and $736 million pointing to a 23% to 24% jump over the prior year. EPS is expected between $0.44 and $0.63.

Additionally, ARR at the end of the year is expected in the range of $743 million and $753 million, implying a rise between 30% to 32% from the previous year.

Overall, the Street has a $178.28 consensus price target on CYBR alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Shares of the company have now climbed nearly 13.5% so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CYBR

CYBR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsCYBR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
CYBR
DA Davidson technology analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
IBM
AMZN
CyberArk price target raised to $194 from $189 at KeyBanc
CYBR
More CYBR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CYBR

CYBR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsCYBR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
CYBR
DA Davidson technology analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson technology analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
3d ago
IBM
AMZN
CyberArk price target raised to $194 from $189 at KeyBanc
The FlyCyberArk price target raised to $194 from $189 at KeyBanc
8d ago
CYBR
More CYBR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >