CVS Reports Strong Q4 Results; Shares Fall 2.6% Pre-Market

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

CVS Reports Strong Q4 Results; Shares Fall 2.6% Pre-Market

Shares of healthcare firm CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) were trading 2.6% down in the pre-market session on Wednesday, even though the company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.98, higher than the Street’s estimate of $1.61 and the year-ago EPS of $1.30.

Total revenues increased 10.1% year-over-year to $76.6 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $74.89 billion.

The Health Care Benefits segment’s revenues rose 8.4% to $20.7 billion; Pharmacy Services segment’s revenues jumped 8.2% to $39.3 billion; and Retail/LTC segment’s revenues climbed 12.7% to $27.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income totaled $4.1 billion during the quarter, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 40.8%. The increase was driven by higher prescription and front-store volume.

CVS Health President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch, said, “We’re engaging millions of customers across our businesses and in our community health destinations, becoming an even bigger part of their everyday health. That’s clearly reflected in our performance, but more importantly in our potential.”

Guidance

For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to range from $8.10 to $8.30, in line with the consensus estimate of $8.28.

About CVS

Headquartered in Rhode Island, CVS offers retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefits management and health insurance services. Its brands include CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna, among others.

Price Target

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and 3 Holds. The average CVS stock forecast of $115.76 implies 4.5% upside potential. Shares have gained 50.2% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into CVS’ performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, CVS’ website traffic registered a 14.3% decline in global visits in December. However, the website traffic has increased 57.8% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Cardinal Health, Inc. Updates 1 Key Risk Factor
Karyopharm Falls 20% Despite Q4 Results Beat Estimates
Uber Sends Driver Alerts; Partners with VEMO to Add 250 EVs – Report