CVS Health Updates 2 Key Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

CVS Health Updates 2 Key Risk Factors

Headquartered in Rhode Island, CVS Health (CVS) is a healthcare company in the U.S. It includes CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna, among many other brands.

The company recently released its fourth-quarter results. Total revenues increased 10.1% to $76.6 billion on a year-over-year basis. In addition, adjusted earnings per share climbed 52% year-over-year to $1.98.

Management expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.30 per share for the full year of 2022.

Let’s look at the risk factors for CVS Health using the new Tipranks’ Risk Factors tool.

Risk Factors

CVS Health’s main risk category is Ability to Sell, which accounts for 12 of the total 47 risks identified. The next two major risks fall under the Legal & Regulatory and Production categories, which account for 11 and 10 risks, respectively.

In its recent report, the organization warned investors about two new risks.

The first new risk factor added by CVS Health falls under the Legal and Regulatory category. It pertains to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Investors’ attention to ESG practices has grown recently, and the corporation has set specific targets to address these concerns as part of its ESG strategy. CVS Health warns investors that the company may not be able to meet all its ESG objectives since they are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. CVS Health also highlights that any failure to meet these ESG targets might result in a plethora of concerns, causing harm to the company’s reputation, as well as a negative impact on its stock price and financial outcomes.

Another recently added risk for the organization falls under the Ability to Sell category.

CVS Health informs investors that since January 2022, the company has participated in Public Exchanges in eight states. It has developed and acquired the necessary technology and employees to better engage with public exchange customers through consumer-oriented sales and marketing channels. However, the business warns that pricing concerns exist in these Public Exchanges, which might erode profit margins. As a result, CVS Health warns that it may not be able to compete successfully on these exchanges and that the products it offers may not generate sufficient profits. In fact, CVS Health cautions investors that the Public Exchange products may not generate any profits at all in 2022 or the future.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Q4 earnings release, Michael Cherny of BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $121 from $117. This implies about 14.9% upside potential to current levels.

Turning to Wall Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and 3 Holds. The average CVS price target of $117.53 implies 11.6% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News :
YouTube Plans NFT Integration and Metaverse Game Watching – Report
Expedia Posts Mixed Q4 Results; Shares Pop 5.1%
BigCommerce Acquires B2B Ninja; Shares Fall More Than 4%