CSX Rewards Shareholders with 7.5% Dividend Hike

Transportation company CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, a 7.5% increase from the previous dividend of $0.093.

The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

The company’s annual dividend of $0.4 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.1% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

Recently, Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $37, which implies upside potential of 5.2% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. The average CSX price target of $39.61 implies that the stock has upside potential of 12.6% from current levels. Shares have gained 17.2% over the past year.

News Sentiment for CSX is Neutral based on eight articles over the past seven days. 50% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 64%.

