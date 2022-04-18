CSX & Pan Am Deal Moves Past STB Hurdle

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

CSX & Pan Am Deal Moves Past STB Hurdle

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) disclosed that it has bagged the approval from the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to acquire Pan Am Railways, Inc. The deal which was announced in November 2020, is expected to close on June 1, 2022.

CSX provides rail-based freight transportation services, which includes traditional rail services and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers. Meanwhile, Pan Am is a regional freight railroad network that covers most of northern New England.

The deal is expected to strength CSX’s presence in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts and add Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing network.

Executive Comments

The President and CEO of CSX, James M. Foote, said, “CSX is pleased that the STB approved the proposed acquisition of Pan Am and has recognized the significant benefits this transaction will bring to shippers and other New England stakeholders.”

The President of Pan Am, David A. Fink, said, “This much anticipated decision paves the way for an exciting new chapter for Pan Am customers and our employees as we begin our transition to the CSX team.”

Stock Rating

On April 8, Bank of America Securities analyst Ken Hoexter reiterated a Buy rating on CSX and raised the price target to $38 from $35. The new price target implies 8.4% upside potential from current levels.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds. CSX’s average price forecast of $38.86 implies 10.8% upside potential to current levels.

Hedge fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence of hedge funds in CSX is currently Very Negative, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 18 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 23.5 million shares.

Takeaway

Shares of CSX have gained 7.7% over the past year. Further, the company’s performance is likely to get a boost from the recent acquisition.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Morgan Stanley Didn’t Impress Despite Q1 Beat
Citigroup Outperforms with Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat
Everi Acquires XUVI’s Assets, Also Offers Crypto-to-Cash Solution